Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,730 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in KBR were worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after acquiring an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KBR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in KBR by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,624,000 after purchasing an additional 353,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

