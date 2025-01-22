Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $49.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average is $177.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.