Genesis Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.4% of Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $263.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

