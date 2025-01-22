Genesis Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 31,640 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.98. The company has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $310.51 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

