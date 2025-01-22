Genesis Private Wealth LLC Invests $5.05 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,321 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,054.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 83,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 83,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after buying an additional 76,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.