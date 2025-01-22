Genesis Private Wealth LLC Invests $794,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 238,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

