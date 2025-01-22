Genesis Private Wealth LLC Takes $234,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $32,008,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.19.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,076.80. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,600. The trade was a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,758 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

