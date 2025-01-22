Genesis Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASML Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ASML stock opened at $763.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $708.41 and its 200 day moving average is $793.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
