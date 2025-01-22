Genesis Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $763.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $708.41 and its 200 day moving average is $793.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

