Genesis Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Read Our Latest Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.