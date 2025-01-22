Gilead Sciences Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GILD. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GILD opened at $92.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $23,064,310.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. The trade was a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,171,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,044,795,000 after acquiring an additional 841,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,600,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,900,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,540,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,119,000 after acquiring an additional 574,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

