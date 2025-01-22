Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.17. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

Glacier Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

