Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODN stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.