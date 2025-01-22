Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.91.
