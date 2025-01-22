Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -311.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.7%.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 687,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $378.19 million, a PE ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LAND
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.