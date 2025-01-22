Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LANDO stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

