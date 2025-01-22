Glendon E. French III Sells 2,326 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Glendon E. French III sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $15,188.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,801.44. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulmonx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 72.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.