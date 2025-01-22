Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,280,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,512,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65.
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
