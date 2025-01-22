Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1,360.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after acquiring an additional 288,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after acquiring an additional 478,886 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

