Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,902,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,919,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,169,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $126.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

