Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $604.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $543.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.14 and a 1-year high of $606.27.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,509 shares of company stock worth $22,602,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

