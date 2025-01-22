Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $57.43 and last traded at $58.67. Approximately 8,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $139,352.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $378,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,249,662.72. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,174 shares of company stock worth $1,235,009 in the last 90 days. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

