Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 382,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 86,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

Featured Stories

