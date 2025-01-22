Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IPSC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 93,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.76. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 257.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 283.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

