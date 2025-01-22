Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
GUKYF stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
