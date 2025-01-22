Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 825,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 574,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,805,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 273,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

