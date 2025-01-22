Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $422.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

