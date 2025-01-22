Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.