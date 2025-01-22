Head-To-Head Analysis: Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) versus Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 13.99% 20.18% 10.84% Bolt Biotherapeutics -665.56% -69.46% -48.55%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 4 11 0 2.73 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Abbott Laboratories and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $131.93, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 561.63%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Bolt Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $40.11 billion 5.05 $5.72 billion $3.29 35.50 Bolt Biotherapeutics $9.78 million 2.07 -$69.20 million ($1.71) -0.31

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Abbott Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bolt Biotherapeutics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 68.1%. Abbott Laboratories pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bolt Biotherapeutics pays out -21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Bolt Biotherapeutics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It also offers laboratory and transfusion medicine systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction instrument systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood gas, chemistry, electrolytes, coagulation, and immunoassay; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for laboratories. In addition, the company provides pediatric and adult nutritional products; rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; diabetes care products, such as glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems; and neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.