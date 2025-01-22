Head to Head Review: American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 3 0 3.00 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gold Royalty and American International Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 164.23%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Royalty and American International Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $3.05 million 68.18 -$26.76 million ($0.13) -9.46 American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American International Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Royalty.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats American International Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and extraction of precious metals, gold, and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

