Head-To-Head Review: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) vs. WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chykingyoung Investment Development alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development -369.33% N/A N/A WNS 9.39% 22.76% 11.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development $840,000.00 127.05 -$46.77 million N/A N/A WNS $1.32 billion 1.77 $140.15 million $2.60 18.86

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and WNS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chykingyoung Investment Development and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 WNS 0 3 4 0 2.57

WNS has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Risk & Volatility

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 5.01, meaning that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.