Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.15 and traded as low as $140.18. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $140.18, with a volume of 7,667,597 shares.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLV. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,150.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

