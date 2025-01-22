HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.56 and last traded at $92.56. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

