Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 438,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 690,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company has a market cap of C$23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
