Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 15.5% – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.38). 9,867,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 2,678,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.82).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.