Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Down 15.5% – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.38). 9,867,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 2,678,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.82).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The firm has a market cap of £994.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3,868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

