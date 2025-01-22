Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.38). Approximately 9,867,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 2,678,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.82).

HOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £994.97 million, a PE ratio of 3,868.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

