Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Down 15.5% – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.38). Approximately 9,867,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 2,678,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.82).
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
