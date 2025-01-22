Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Trading Down 16.6% – Time to Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.35). Approximately 9,242,887 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 2,636,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.82).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 320 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The firm has a market cap of £994.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3,868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.64.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

