Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 295,263 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,263 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after purchasing an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

