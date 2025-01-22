Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $554.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $547.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $443.68 and a 52-week high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.