Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HBANP stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.