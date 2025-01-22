Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of HBANP stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
