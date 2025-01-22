Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as low as $10.35. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 14,718 shares.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.91 million for the quarter.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
