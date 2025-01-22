ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,338 ($16.47) and last traded at GBX 1,334.70 ($16.43). Approximately 41,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 102,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,330 ($16.37).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £872.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,133.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,292.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,257.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

