Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $28.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Immunome alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Immunome Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $634.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 66,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $630,183.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 485,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,511.22. The trade was a 15.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Tsai purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $198,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,030. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,862 shares of company stock valued at $978,045 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Immunome by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 34.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.