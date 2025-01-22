ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.94 ($0.04). 2,099,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 19,547,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.08 ($0.04).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
