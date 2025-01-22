Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,167.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 183,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 2.6 %

KJUL opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

