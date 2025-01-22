Insider Buying: ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Insider Purchases 279,000 Shares of Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. acquired 279,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,209.70.
ThreeD Capital Price Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
ThreeD Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ThreeD Capital
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.