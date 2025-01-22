Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells 4,720 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $128,903.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,538.79. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 604 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $16,295.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,311 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $34,885.71.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 25,447 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $532,605.71.

Phreesia Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 83.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

