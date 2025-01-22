Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.08. 17,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 26,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund ( NYSE:INSI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.