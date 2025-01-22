Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.08. 17,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 26,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
