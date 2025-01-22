Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

