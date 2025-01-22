Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520,394 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

