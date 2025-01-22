Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $524.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.33. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

